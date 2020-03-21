Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tulare County, total up to 11

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tulare County.

Friday’s announcement by Tulare County Health and Human Services bring the number of cases in the county to 11.

Officials say the four new cases were all either in contact with other confirmed cases or travelers. All are at home under self-isolation.

“It’s important at this time that our community heed the governor’s order to shelter-at-home and ensure they’re only leaving their homes to access essential services,” said Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught.