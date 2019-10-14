Four arrested in drug possession cases

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and more during recent operations in the Lake Isabella area.

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drug possession.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Oct. 9, deputies with the Kern Valley substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found the driver, 44-year-old Burton Brand, to br driving on a suspended license and in possession of 24 grams of methamphetamine.

Brand was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for driving on a suspended license and drug possession. A passenger, 29-year-old James Peale, was also arrested for possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

The next day, deputies served an outstanding felony warrant at the 300 block of Park Way in Bodfish. They arrested 37-year-old Stacy Garcia in connection with the warrant as well as for being in possession of nearly 76 grams of heroin.

A second subject, 23-year-old Josh Pearman, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.