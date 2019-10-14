Four arrested in drug possession cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and more during recent operations in the Lake Isabella area.

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drug possession. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Oct. 9, deputies with the Kern Valley substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found the driver, 44-year-old Burton Brand, to br driving on a suspended license and in possession of 24 grams of methamphetamine. 

Brand was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for driving on a suspended license and drug possession. A passenger, 29-year-old James Peale, was also arrested for possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. 

The next day, deputies served an outstanding felony warrant at the 300 block of Park Way in Bodfish. They arrested 37-year-old Stacy Garcia in connection with the warrant as well as for being in possession of nearly 76 grams of heroin.

A second subject, 23-year-old Josh Pearman, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County In Depth

More Kern County In Depth

Pop Kern

More Pop Kern

Today's Walk - With Valley Baptist Church

Medical Updates info

Heart Health Assessment
Heart Health Assessment
Healthy Hearts Live Longer
This Heart Health Assessment is designed to help you assess and identify your potential risk for heart disease.

Heart Health Assessment
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment
Understand Your Risk
Know your risk by taking Dignity Health's online Breast Cancer Risk Assessment.

Heart Health Assessment
Stroke Risk Assessment
When Minutes Matter
Our Stroke Risk Assessment will help evaluate your cardiovascular health and identify those medical or lifestyle conditions that may put you at risk for a stroke.

Heart Health Assessment
Diabetes Risk Assessment
Know Your Numbers
Our Diabetes Risk Assessment will help you determine your risk for developing the disease and the steps you can take to prevent it.

Heart Health Assessment
Joint Pain Assessment
Feel Like Your Old Self Again
Take our Joint Pain Assessment and take the first step toward a life without pain.

Latest News

More Local News