Former Sheriff Carl Sparks endorses Daures Stephens for 1st District Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Kern County Sheriff Carl Sparks endorsed Daures Stephens Friday for 1st District Supervisor.

Sparks, who served 38 years with KCSO, including his last 12 as Sheriff, said he was proud to endorse Stephens, a former KCSO deputy.

“I don’t see where you have a choice,” Sparks said, noting Stephens’s service with the Marine Corp., KCSO, and South Fork Union School Board. “Daures Stephens is the man for the 1st district job,” Sparks continued.

Stephens is running against Phillip Peters, current field representative for the retiring 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason, and David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havila. Peters’ resume includes one term on the Kern High School District Board.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include much of northeast Kern County. District 1 also encompasses parts of Bakersfield.