Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car accident

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(NBC SPORTS) – Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car accident in his home state of Alabama Sunday night, a spokesperson for Tennessee State told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

He was 36 years old.

According to local law enforcement, Jackson’s vehicle hit a tree around 9 PM on Sunday — causing the car to overturn. It was a single-car accident. Jackson was rushed to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Jackson was serving as Tennessee State’s quarterback’s coach.

Prior to that, Jackson was a quarterback who played his college football at Alabama State. He was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 Draft. He started 20 games for the Vikings in his five seasons with the team.

Jackson served two stints with the Seahawks, starting 15 games for Seattle in 2011 after the departure of Matt Hasselbeck. Jackson passed for 3,091 yards and 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions that season as the Seahawks finished 7-9.

He was traded to Buffalo in 2012, but returned to Seattle in 2013 and beat out Brady Quinn to serve as a back-up to Russell Wilson. Jackson appeared in 8 games as the Seahawks back-up and was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning team.