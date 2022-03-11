A former Bakersfield news anchor is now a New York Times best-selling author. Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel, titled “Black Cake,” is getting a lot of attention and will even be developed into a series on Hulu.

Wilkerson has always loved telling stories. She went from reporting the news in Kern County at KERO in the 1980’s to penning her debut novel “Black Cake,” a multi-generational tale of a family’s secrets that began in the Caribbean. “I have no doubt that my life as a reporter, having to write very short reports, had an influence on the way I write fiction because I write in very short bursts. I write short pieces not knowing if they’re going to be short stories, or something longer, or really nothing at all just a meditation on an idea. And that’s how I eneded up writing a novel, I thought wait a second, this is a longer story and those stories are connected to these stories and all of a sudden I had a multi-generational story about a brother and sister who discover that their mother had a hidden past.”

Black cake is a traditional Caribbean dessert. But like the characters in the book, its history is more complex than that. And the dessert becomes a symbol for families, their secrets and stories, and how they mold us. “Black cake is this delicious recipe, it’s traditional and it’s associated with weddings and Christmas but the cake itself is a descendent of the English plum pudding and like the family and like Eleanor the mother in the story, the cake has its own hidden story. How did an English plum pudding end up being a Caribbean fruit cake with rum and sugar and other spices? Well, it had to pass through years of colonialism, of forced labor, of mono-cropping of sugar and rum economies. So, it’s a history of a region that is embedded in this cake,” explains Wilkerson.

And the dessert is embedded in Wilkerson’s own history. Her mother was well-known for her black cake recipe, and now Wilkerson’s book about the confection has landed her on the New York Times best sellers list, and major readings lists like Read with Jenna on the Today Show. A sweet new chapter in her career, but by no means the conclusion.