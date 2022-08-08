EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Condolences are pouring in for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday night.

Peery was a Kern County native and previously employed by the Bakersfield Police Department, according to BPD.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery,” said BPD Chief Greg Terry in a social media post. BPD posted to social media: “Andrew was a veteran of the United States Army and an officer with BPD over two years. In 2016 he joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office where he dutifully served for six years. Our prayers are for Andrew’s wife, two children, family and the countless friends he left behind.”

Peery’s late father, David Peery, was an officer at the Los Angeles Police Department and later a Kern County District Attorney investigator, according to KCDA.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

“Finding the right words to describe the tragedy that took place yesterday is impossible. As the chief of police and as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the two families who have lost loved ones and for the children who have lost a parent. From the community members who called for help, to the deputies, officers, and investigators who responded to the shooting, we are all left incredibly shaken. These tragedies are things I wish did not happen in our community; in the place all of us call home. When these types of horrific acts happen, there is nothing we can do to fully rebuild what was lost or to replace those who are no longer with us. To families grieving the loss of a loved one this morning, please accept my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Colorado Springs Police Department. To our brothers and sisters at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, know the women and men of CSPD stand beside you during this difficult time.” Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez

“Our hearts go out to the family & friends of Deputy Peery, our brothers & sisters at the El Paso Sheriff’s Department, and the El Paso County community,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The Greenwood Village Police Department stands and supports our brothers and sisters of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the loss of Deputy Andrew Peery. Our thoughts are with you,” Greenwood Village PD shared.

“RIP El Paso County, CO Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery who was shot and killed in the line of duty tonight,” the National Police Association shared.

“Rest easy Sir. Deputy Andrew Perry El Paso County Sheriff’s Office End of Watch – 08.07.22,” the Greeley Police Department shared.

“Our hearts go out to the EPCSheriff, the family of Deputy Andrew Peery and your entire community. The ArapahoeSO is so sorry for your loss. We are praying for comfort and peace during this difficult time and we offer our deepest condolences. #neverforget,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“So tragic. Rest in peace, Deputy Peery. #NeverForget,” shared Kevin Klein, Director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

“Deputy Peery died a hero serving and protecting the public. Our thoughts go to his family and his colleagues on their loss. May his memory live on as a blessing,” Phil Weiser shared.

What we know so far

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy, woman and suspect are dead after a shooting Sunday.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. when a shooting was reported near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood in Security-Widefield.

Two deputies with EPSO and one officer from the Fountain Police Department responded to the area. When they arrived, they said they encountered gunfire from John Paz, 33.

Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was shot. The other deputy and an FPD officer returned gunfire until additional officers and deputies arrived on scene. They immediately tried to save Peery’s life, EPSO said.

Around 8 p.m., EPSO said that Peery had been killed in the line of duty.

EPSO said a woman was found dead in the front yard of a home in the area.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived to the home and obtained a search warrant.

Once they were inside the home, they found the suspect, Paz, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office will release the cause of death for the deputy, victim, and suspect.

EPSO said they believe that Paz killed deputy Peery and the woman found in the front yard of the home, then took his own life.

CSPD will lead the investigation into the shooting.