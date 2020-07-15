For hair stylists, barbers, nail salons, shutdown threat a day-to-day companion



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you think the pandemic has thrown your life into chaos, consider the plight of barbers, hair stylists and spa owners who’ve been getting conflicting information from the state. One minute they’re open, the next they’re not.

Need a haircut? Hurry. Who knows what tomorrow may bring.

That’s been Phil Burks’ attitude lately. He doesn’t know if he’s coming or going these days. : The

owner of Bakersfield’s eight Great Clips hair salons had to close his shops for four months along with barbers and cosmetologists across California.

Then Gov. Gavin Newsom gave salons the green light to open. Then, ever so briefly, they were closed again when Kern County was placed on the restricted list, apparently in error. He was open again Tuesday and glad of it.

“It’s very up and down,” Burks said. “Just very up and down. We’re not giving great service to our customers because they don’t know what’s happening. The normal 20 minute wait is two, three hours sometimes when this happens. People — they are concerned.”

This much is clear. Customers are using the online reservation system as required, waiting patiently in their cars, and wearing masks when they’re invited to enter.

Around the corner at Stockdale Plaza, Rose Nails & Spa has plenty of available seating. Owner

Tammy Tran says customers aren’t certain if they’re open. They are! At the moment.

“Come today,” she said. “We don’t know about tomorrow.”

Just another day in the personal care business in the midst of a global pandemic.