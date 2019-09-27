Follow Up: Former KC Fair employee says he witnessed “gross mismanagement” outlined in state audit

A former Kern County Fair employee — one of at least five people who were interviewed by the state auditor last year — provided details Thursday to back up claims of fair mismanagement detailed in a California’s auditor’s report.

Christopher Medellin, who worked two years for the Kern County Fair as a maintenance mechanic, said he saw, first hand, much of what was alleged in the state audit. He quit last June, citing his disapproval with how the fair was run. When asked to describe how he felt it was run, he answered “totally dishonest.”

“People see one thing when they go to the fair, and they expect a certain thing, but they don’t know the behind the scenes things that were going on,” he said.

Medellin stated he can back up many of the claims mentioned in the 27 page state audit titled “Gross Mismanagement Led to the Misuse of State Resources and Multiple Violations of State Laws.” The audit says officials in charge of an unnamed fair spent thousands of your tax dollars on lavish dinners and alcohol, and illegal out-of-state trips, and more. The unnamed fair in the audit was the Kern County Fair, according to sources.

The allegations in the report include use of state credit cards to purchase lavish lobster meals and alcohol, as well as wasteful tips.

“I ate out with the government credit card — fair credit card,” Medellin said. “We had alcohol. I had beer. The supervisor tipped the waitress $60, and I was kind of surprised because he wouldn’t do that with his own money, yet he’s gonna give her a tip.”

The audit says, in many cases, employees clocked in on state time only to do non-fair related side jobs. Medellin acknowledged he would often clock in on state time, only to be asked by his supervisor to work on the supervisor’s side projects.

“I was getting paid from the fair to go to side businesses for my supervisor,” he said.

Specifically, the auditor writes, “In one particularly egregious case, employee a misused numerous state resources from march 2017 through april 2018. Employee a used a state vehicle, state-owned materials and equipment, and state-time — both his own and that of several other association maintenance employees — to perform at least three side jobs.”

“Witnesses stated that the employees would check in at the fairgrounds in the morning, leave for the side jobs, and not return until right before their shifts ended.”

“The maintenance supervisor facilitated employee a’s engagement in the side jobs even though they were inconsistent and incompatible with employee a’s job duties.”

Medellin corroborated this, saying he worked state time and used state resources to fix “personal trucks, somebody’s vehicle, that has nothing to do with the fair but being paid for it.” He also said he worked on side his supervisor’s side billboard projects.

Medellin said he believed the allegations in the audit are only some of the mismanagement that has taken place at the fair because he believes the state auditor may not have been given the entire picture when she interviewed him and other employees one year ago.

“On September 26, 2018, I gave my interview to Nicole Ricks, the state auditor, at the district office near the Department of Motor Vehicles (Bakersfield Southwest DMV on White Lane). Not everything was said because we were told not to say some things, we were coached not to say things when she interviewed us.”

“Me and fellow employees all participated in some of the stuff that went on and we all talk, everybody talks. They say not talk, we talk. We all know it is part of the fair grounds because we were part of it. All the stuff that’s mentioned in there is stuff that we did. No other fair is going to do the same exact things that we did.”

You can read the full report by clicking here.