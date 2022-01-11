Fog delays in Kern County for Jan. 11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thick morning fog is causing multiple school districts to prompt fog delays in the county.

The following school districts have fog delays at this time:

  • Maple School District Fog Delay – Two-hour fog delay
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three-hour fog delay
  • Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Richland School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Pond School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Shafter High School – Two-hour fog delay
  • McFarland Unified School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Delano Joint Union – Two-hour fog delay
  • Delano Union School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union High School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Semitropic School District – Two-hour fog delay
  • Wonderful College Prep Academy – Two-hour fog delay

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News