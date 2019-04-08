News

Florida man arrested 18 years after homicide

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -

(WFLA) - A Florida man is accused of first-degree murder in a 2001 murder case.

Randy Petersilge,51, had developed as a suspect in the murder of Simon Clark who was found murdered on Nov. 28, 2001 in New Port Richey.

Clark was found to be murdered as a result of blunt force trauma however no arrests were made following the initial investigation.

In 2017, New Port Richey detectives reopened the case and on Jan. 11, 2018, a grand jury indicted Petersilge on one count of first-degree murder. 

Petersilge was incarcerated in federal prison during the time of his indictment and a detainer was placed on him. 

Upon Petersilge's release from federal prison on April 5, 2019, he was placed under arrest for first-degree homicide and is currently awaiting transport to the Pasco County Jail.

