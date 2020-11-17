Four years after state DOJ launched probe of KCSO, supervisors to be briefed on findings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2015, a British newspaper called Kern County home to the two deadliest police departments in America. That prompted the state Department of Justice to take a closer look at the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and the Bakersfield Police Department. Now, more than four years later, we may have some answers.

The long-awaited investigation by the DOJ into the Sheriff’s Department, initiated in 2016 under then-Attorney General Kamala Harris, now the nation’s Vice President-elect, was undertaken after Guardian shed the unflattering light on the two local law enforcement agencies, based on the per capita deaths of suspects at their hands.

Residents’ subsequent complaints, the AG’s office said, contributed to the decision to study local law enforcement practices.

Now, the DOJ investigation, or at least a portion of it, is in — and County Counsel Margo Raison is keeping it under wraps, at least for now. On Tuesday she will present the findings to the Board of Supervisors, which plans to then discuss the report in closed session.

Asked for comment on the report’s partial release, Sheriff Donny Youngblood — who had strenuously objected to the Guardian’s characterization at the time — deferred to the County Counsel’s office. But a department spokesman did say that the Sheriff’s office has been in ongoing contact with the DOJ and has already implemented some but not all of its suggestions.

The BPD, which was originally also part of the probe, has not been contacted recently by the DOJ, according to City Attorney Ginny Gennaro. But it’s not clear why — the Attorney General’s office had no comment.

But Bakersfield civil rights attorney Kathleeen Faulkner says the BPD has made great strides under Chief Greg Terry.

“I like the chief we have,” she said. “He’s really good, and he’s out to do the right thing. …

“You know, it takes a long time to make changes because you have the old guard and the new guard and I’m always hopeful.”

Faulkner says she’ll be happy if the Sheriff’s Department has or will improve in two vital areas — transparency and accountability.

The department should be transparent so “it’s open to the public, not hidden away behind closed doors,” she said. “So that (internal affairs) investigations are made public, so that there is sort of more oversight by people in the community.”

The Board of Supervisors isn’t likely to make any big announcements about the DOJ investigation just yet. At least for now, those findings will come out on the county’s own time.