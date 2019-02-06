Fisher-Price recalls Barbie Dream Campers over safety hazard

Fisher-Price has recalled 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers over a potential injury hazard.

The ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released.

Fisher-Price has recieved 17 reports from consumers about the failure, though so far no injuries have been reported.

The Dream Campers are hot pink with blue accents and include the Barbie logo on the back.

Consumers can find the recalled model number, FRC29, printed on a label under the hood.

The campers were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2018 through January 2019.

Consumers can contact Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online for a free repair.