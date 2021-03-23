First-time homeless population in Kern County increased dramatically during last months of 2020

The number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time — noted in the graph as inflow — increased dramatically in Kern County during the last three months of 2020.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time increased dramatically in Kern County during the last three months of 2020.

During a presentation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors this morning, Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven said that from October through December, it had an inflow of 765 people, higher than any other time in 2020.

Of those people, only 210 — or about 28 percent — were able to get permanent housing, the lowest rate the agency saw last year.

“What is particularly concerning to us is that the (permanent housing) gap widened in the fourth quarter,” Laven said.

During the previous quarter, which ran from July through September, the BKRHC had an inflow of 623 people experiencing homelessness for the first time, of which more than half — 328 people — were able to be placed in permanent housing.

Laven said there are two main reasons for the large housing gap during the fourth quarter: The ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 and very low vacancy rates both locally and across the state. She estimated that the vacancy rate for housing units is at 2 percent or lower.

“That makes it particularly difficult to find housing solutions if there’s literally no supply,” Laven said.

The length of time that homeless individuals spent in an emergency shelter or temporary housing also increased last quarter, with 517 nights being the average, according to the organization. In the previous quarter, the average was 443 nights.

As for the unsheltered homeless, BKHRC estimates there are around 790 people in need of permanent housing.

“That is an area of concern for us and we’re looking to determine what some avenues of support might be so that we can expand those opportunities and get folks into housing,” Laven said.