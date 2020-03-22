First COVID-19 case confirmed at Edwards Air Force Base

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) –– The 412th Test Wing has announced an active duty member tested positive for COVID-19, being the first confirmed case in Edwards Air Force Base.

The member is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals at an off-installation medical facility.

According to 412th Test Wing’s statement, the patient does not reside on Edwards Air Force Base.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said 412th Test Wing Commander, Col. Matthew Higer. “The continued safety and well-being of all of Team Edwards has been and remains my focus. Leaders at all levels of Team Edwards continue to work with our base medical staff and in close coordination with off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for the installation, the greater Aerospace Valley, and the nation using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Officials at Edwards Air Force Base are working closely with the California Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

The base is providing installation personnel and their families with frequent up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities, that is according to 412th Test Wing’s statement.