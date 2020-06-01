First Central Valley milk depot looking for donations



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- The Coronavirus has had an impact across the world- impacting a critical need in life saving donations.

The first milk depot in the Central Valley is here, helping to bridge the gap and provide milk to babies who direly need it.

What if you don’t have much milk? That’s ok!

Only one fourth of an ounce can feed a baby in the NIC-U.

Nest & Company works in connection with San Jose Mother’s Milk Bank-. They collect milk for them, send it to be pasteurized, and Mother’s Milk distributes it to local hospitals in the western region of the U.S.

While it gets sent up to the Bay Area, some donations will make its way back to Kern County to help babies in need.

Last week, the depot held a donation drive and received over three-thousand ounces of milk.