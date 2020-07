UPDATE (July 4, 2020): Bakersfield police have released more information about missing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, including an image of a suspicious vehicle seen in the area around the time of her disappearance.

Police released an image a white, older model pick-up truck where Alatorre was last seen in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road on July 1 at around 11:30 p.m.