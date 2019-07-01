Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July is Thursday and it is bound to be a busy day for firefighters.

Fireworks will officially be on sale throughout Kern County today.

Although, for residents in several areas outside of Bakersfield, including Wasco Delano and Maricopa, sales started June 28.

The Kern County Fire Department put out a few reminders to help people celebrate the holiday in a safe way:

Purchase only CA State Fire Marshal approved fireworks labeled Safe and Sane. Safe and Sane fireworks are sold in a permitted fireworks booth and have the California State Fire Marshal seal.

Supervise children around fireworks at all times. Only adults should use fireworks. Only use fireworks outside and never light near dry grass or other flammable materials.

Always read the directions & warnings on fireworks. If it’s not marked with the contents, direction & a warning label, do not light it.

Light fireworks one at a time and never modify, point, or throw them.

Make sure to have a bucket of water and a hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

Do not dispose of fireworks until they are completely cool.

Call 911 in an emergency.

In some areas of Kern you can start lighting fireworks today, while others, including Bakersfield, you cannot start lighting until tomorrow.

To find a list of dates and time when you can legally light them in your area, click here.