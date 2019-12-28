Firefighters rescue 115 lbs dog from flooded canyon

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGET)  —  Firefighters rescued a massive 115 lbs dog from a flooded canyon in San Diego.

The English mastiff named Bruno got stuck when he chased a bunny over an embankment. After falling 30 feet down into a flooded rose canyon, his owner called 911 for help.

Fire crews initially called for a helicopter rescue, but the space was too tight for a helicopter.

After two hours, firefighters managed to pull Bruno out using a harness and the dog was reunited with his owner.

“He’s my Bruno, he’s my dog,” owner, Benjamin Lopez, said. “That’s really all I can say right now, just thank them.”

Fortunately, Bruno was not hurt in the fall or during the rescue.

