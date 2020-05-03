Firefighters quickly put out small fire in building behind KGET studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters were able to quickly put out a small, but suspicious fire in a building near KGET’s studios in downtown Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to a small trash fire burning just after 6:30 p.m. in the alley on L Street between 21st and 22nd streets.

The fire was in a trash bin in a carport and was quickly doused before causing any more serious damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

