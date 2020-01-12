Firefighters battle house inferno in South Bakersfield

Photo: KGET Digital Reporter, Karen Cruz-Orduña

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department battled flames in a house located in South Bakersfield on Sunday around 8:40 a.m.

According to Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief, Brad Ward, firefighters responded to a call about a house on fire at the 2600 block of South M Street. Upon arrival, first responders found the structure completely engulfed in flames. It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

According to the department, the house has been known to have homeless people live in it, from time to time. However, the home was vacant during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.