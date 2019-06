Fire at Mission Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mission Hotel on M Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked at 18th and M streets and at 19th and M streets.

Avoid the area if possible.

17 News is at the scene and are streaming coverage of the fire on our Facebook page.