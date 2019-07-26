Firefighter burnout: How KCFD and BFD battle emotional fatigue

A new sleep research study published in The Journal of Sleep Research found nearly half of American firefighters are experiencing some form of burnout or emotional fatigue.



Moreover, the statistics raise a red flag for many after research suggests the issue could lead to more serious health problems, such as depression, alcohol abuse and depersonalization disorder.



However, The Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department has made a pledge to prioritize their firefighter’s mental and physical health, essentially implementing coping mechanisms and resources into the departments.



Dionisio Mitchell, Battalion Chief with the Kern County Fire Department said the agency is diligently finding methods to keep their men and women sharp on the job, while also addressing the issues that could potentially come with burnout.



“The toll on a firefighter in the state of California today [is] growing,” Mitchell said. “The fire season is almost not a season, it’s almost a year.”



Mitchell said the job consists of constant day-to-day daunting tasks, some days may even entail medical responses that may be traumatic for many people.



“We’re faced with adverse situations,” Mitchell said. “Emergency situations and chaos.”



“Sometimes we get separated with is this really what I want to do?” Mitchell said. “A lot of the time we’re seeing more of those accidents, a lot of those gory calls.”



Moreover, research suggests fatigue could be a precursor to more serious health problems, such as depression or depersonalization disorder.

“If we’re not allowing for proper sleep, we’re only risking their lives,” Mitchell said.



However, talking about mental and emotional health might seem taboo for many firefighters.



“Nobody wanted to talk about those things because that was not what produced a ‘brave hero’ firefighter,” Mitchell said. “But today, those things are being uncovered and we’re finding what the damage has done because of that.”



That’s why agencies like KCFD and BFD are shutting down stigmas, promoting awareness of the risks that come with the job.

“Stress management, self care, those are big components and parts of the successes that will help avoid burnout, post trauma stress, and depression.”



Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said their department’s focus is in providing resources for firefighters.



“We’ll actually contract private wellness professionals to come in and work with our members,” Snow said. “Not only for themselves but to also notice other people on the job things that could be tell-tale signs that they are under stress and need some assistance.”



Similarly, Mitchell said he hopes to deter the stigma of remaining silent about burnout, and encouraged KCFD employee to prioritize their health above everything.

“The machista mode, the bravado stuff it’s gone,” Mitchell said, “That doesn’t exist anymore and if you do you’re just going down the wrong road, it won’t last, I don’t care how strong you are, this job is stronger than you.”

