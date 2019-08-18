Fire destroys three businesses in southwest Bakersfield strip mall

Clean up efforts have begun at a southwest Bakersfield strip mall where three businesses were destroyed in a fire overnight.
Bakersfield fire officials say they were called to the fire on Ming Avenue near Ashe Road just before 2 a.m.
It took crews about three hours to extinguish the blaze and no one was injured.
Fire officials say three businesses were destroyed: Organic Nails and Spa, HairShapers and Cherry Berry Quilts.

A fourth, the Grocery Outlet, is closed due to the damage.
Electricians and other safety officials must inspect the store before that location can reopen.
Officials say the cause is likely electrical.

