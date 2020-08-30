Fire damages two homes, kills dog in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire damaged two homes and killed a dog Saturday on Norman Avenue in Central Bakersfield.

Fire crews were called to the 2600 block of Norman Avenue just after 4 p.m. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Casey Snow said the fire was in between two homes and spread to both. About 30 firefighters were called to the 2 alarm blaze.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Snow said no residents in the homes or firefighters were injured but a dog did die. One other pet was rescued from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.