BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County and city firefighters worked to put out a fire at a home in Northwest Bakersfield, Monday night.

The fire was reported at a home on Courtney Street near Verdugo Lane and Hageman Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to a garage and firefighters inspecting possible damage to the home.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.