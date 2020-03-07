Fire crews battle vegetation fire in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews battled a vegetation fire in Oildale Saturday afternoon.

The flames were burning brush around 1:30 P.M. near the river, just off North Chester Avenue, near Beardsley Avenue.

The Bureau of Land Management and city and county firefighters were at the scene.

First responders put out backfires to stop the spread. The fire is contained.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or how much acreage was burned.

Injuries are unknown, but there were a few shopping carts and tents in the area.