BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flames shot into the sky during a large hydrogen fire in central Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

The blaze happened after a bus caught fire that eventually led to a hydrogen tank explosion at the Golden Empire Transit parking lot shortly after 2 a.m.

A portion of Highway 99 was shutdown while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.