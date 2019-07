Courtesy of Jackie Lynn Cooper

Kern County Fire officials report two fires are merging toward each other along Interstate 5 just south of the Grapevine. An estimated 30 acres have burned so far, according to KCFD.

California Highway Patrol says there are currently no traffic closures at this time. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area.

The cause of the fires is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated.