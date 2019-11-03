Finding the ‘Upside’ with Michael Girgis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local entrepreneur Michael Girgis debuted his new line of hats Saturday.

Girgis first started his own apparel company back in 2017. His newest collection of hats, called “Upside,” is all about finding the beauty in Down syndrome and all aspects of life.

Girgis has Down syndrome, and he says he chooses to live life to the fullest, with a positive attitude.

“Anybody can do anything they want, whether you have a disability or not,” said Michael’s success coach Jordan Sedam. “You should shoot for the stars and go ahead and reach your goals, achieve your dreams, because it’s possible.”

Girgis said he hoped that by opening his pop-up store and sharing his success story, it will inspire others with disabilities to know they are fully capable of doing anything.

