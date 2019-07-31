Final day to weigh in on bike safety plan

The City of Bakersfield is looking to make the streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, and Wednesday is the final day for residents to comment on a new safety plan.

The city has created an online interactive map where people can highlight roads and intersections they feel need attention.

“There are so many people that have near misses or things that don’t show up in the data, looking at the hard data,” Bakersfield Civil Engineer Ed Murphy told 17 News in an interview in March. “But there are people riding their bikes that live out and ride their bikes and walk on the streets, they know certain areas that are a little more challenging for bikes and pedestrians.”

Those looking to contribute to the survey can do so here.