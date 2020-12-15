Fellow restaurant owners rally around burned-out Tina Marie’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Saturday morning fire that destroyed at least two businesses and seriously damaged two others wasn’t a disaster in every sense.

It revealed a blessing too.

Tina Marie’s Cafe was gutted after a devastating fire caused serious damage along much of a downtown city block on Chester Avenue, but the owners salvaged something important.

When things go wrong, badly wrong, you really find out who your friends are. And Tina Marie Brown, owner of Tina Marie’s Cafe, is finding out she has a lot of friends — maybe more than she knew.

She and her husband, James Farley, say they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring support.

“I know I’ve heard it out of her mouth, that she’s overwhelmed with support from all the people here in Kern County,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

You might know Tina Marie’s Cafe because of the way they took on the pandemic — virus proofing as best they can and sharing their strategy with other restaurateurs like Cassie Bittle of KC Steakhouse .

“We all met here on Sunday to just give Tina some peace of mind knowing her community is behind her,” she said. “We’re there, we’re willing to support her and we’ll do anything she needs to get those doors back open.”

Tina Marie’s was the first restaurant to apply for and receive a special permit for outdoor dining.

And now another apparent first — the first downtown Bakersfield restaurant this year to shut down because fire.

But the community has rallied. Joseph Castro, a regular customer, started a Go Fund Me account for the restaurant.

“With these different guidelines and these different situations — we’re closing, we’re opening, we’re closing,” it’s hard, he said. “So having this fire, they’re completely out of jobs.”

Tina Brown told 17 Sunrise that any money raised would go straight to her 10 employees, who suddenly find themselves unemployed.

“My staff is my main concern,” she said. “It’s just getting them through Christmas. It’s my main goal, my focus.”

Bakersfield restaurants need to stick together, Bittle said.

“We’ve got to rally behind them,: Bittle said. “She’s strong, she’s resilient and she has the ability to get up off her knees herself. But when you’ve got your community behind you, you can get so much more done. We’re definitely ready and willing to be behind her.”

Tina Brown lost some irreplaceable items in the fire — family memories and inexpensive but important heirlooms. Bittle asked Tina’s husband to inventory those lost items and she’d try to help replace them.



Certainly not the same as the sentimental originals. But 20 years from now, Tina Marie Brown will be able to point to those replacement knicknacks and say this: These things are evidence that my community loved me when I needed them most.

In addition to that Go Fund Me account, Maggie’s Cafe, with two locations, has a special tip jar set aside exclusively for Tina Marie’s servers.