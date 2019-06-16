Father’s Day Run at the Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was the first of its kind in Kern County – a run to honor all of the fathers and father figures.

Hundreds of runners grabbed their sneakers for the inaugural Bakersfield Father’s Day Run on Saturday at the Park at River Walk.

The event was put on by ZERO Prostate Cancer and their mission is to help put an end to the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men after skin cancer.

Custom mugs were available for every participant plus, a beard and mustache contest…who’s was superior?

Root beer float-shaped awards were given to the runners who took part in the chip-timed event.