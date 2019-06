Management hopes to open location by the end of the year

The opening of Bakersfield’s first Fatburger is facing some construction delays.

The burger chain is set to open at the corner of Oswell and Bernard streets, near the Wingstop.

Construction continues at the Fatburger location. No opening date is set.

Management told 17 News Wednesday plumbing work is taking longer than expected, however.

They plan on opening before the end of the year, but no exact date is set.