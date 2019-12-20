Morning collision in South Bakersfield leaves two dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead early Friday morning in a fatal crash in South Bakersfield. 

California Highway Patrol confirms the accident happened around 6:53 a.m. south of CA-223 on South Union Avenue leaving two dead and one person with major injuries. 

The CHP said a white pickup truck was travelling north in the southbound lane of Union Avenue when it hit a Honda sedan driving on Highway 223. The truck driver was a man while the Honda driver was a woman. 

A passenger in the truck suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The department said the case is being investigated as a DUI.

