Morning collision in South Bakersfield leaves two dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead early Friday morning in a fatal crash in South Bakersfield.

California Highway Patrol confirms the accident happened around 6:53 a.m. south of CA-223 on South Union Avenue leaving two dead and one person with major injuries.

The CHP said a white pickup truck was travelling north in the southbound lane of Union Avenue when it hit a Honda sedan driving on Highway 223. The truck driver was a man while the Honda driver was a woman.

A passenger in the truck suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said the case is being investigated as a DUI.