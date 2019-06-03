Car fire on Highway 58 leaves one man dead

CHP and Kern County Fire are responding to a car accident on Highway 58 near the Oswell off-ramp where one person has died.

According to CHP, just before 4:30 a.m. officers responded to solo vehicle accident with a single male occupant.

When crews arrived on scene a man was found deceased inside the vehicle after it caught fire.

CHP says the driver entered Westbound Highway 58 at Fairfax Road where the on-ramp is currently closed.

The driver continued on the closed portion of Highway 58 where he struck a curb and immediately the vehicle burst into flames.

Traffic is not affected.