Fast Track Lamont hosts its 3rd annual run Saturday

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Young and old laced up their shoes and made their way to the third annual “2-Mile, 4-Mile are you faster than a 5th Grader” run Saturday.

This run was hosted by Fast Track Lamont.

It’s a race fundraiser put on by youth running club aimed to fund trips that take their kids to compete in annual associations, regional and national championships.

They have several fundraising events throughout the year, but this is their biggest yet.

“It’s all about opportunities for the kids because some of them may or may not get to travel very much,” said coach and founder of Fast Track Lamont Carl Hatley. “But through this, it gives them an avenue and opportunity to see the rest of the world and broaden their horizons.”

Hatley adds that this event also promotes healthy living in the community.