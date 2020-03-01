Lamont family welcomes Leap Year baby at Adventist Health Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday is Feb. 29th, the last day of February and it’s also Leap-Year day. It is a day that only comes once every four years.

People born on this special day are called “Leap-Year” babies. A few lucky infants were born today in Kern County.

Lamont residents Ana and Mario Maldonado welcomed Leap-Day baby Abigail Maldonado at 5:32 this morning.

Abigail was the first leap year baby to be born at Adventist Health Bakersfield this morning.  Weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces, she is one out of 200,000 in the nation to be born on Leap Year Day. 

According to Adventist Health Bakersfield, the odds of having a Leap Year birthday is one in 1,461 people. 

Abigail’s mother, Ana Maldonado was surprised her daughter was born today because she had a different due date, on Feb. 21st.

The next question was, how are they going to celebrate their daughter’s birthday moving forward? 

Her response: 
“Well it is going to be weird because it will only be a birthday every four years.”

They then decided to celebrate their birthday on the 28th of February. 

