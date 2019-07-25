Family says 83-year-old man’s death is the result of an act of kindness gone wrong

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New details in the death of an 83-year-old man who was assaulted in his South Bakersfield home mid-July.

“He was the nicest person, you’d ever meet, he was always trying to help people out,” said Tina Burnside, the man’s daughter. “He’d basically give you the shirt off his back.”

Burnside is describing her father Ronald True. He died Tuesday, a week after family says he was attacked by a neighbor he invited into his home.

“He was trying to help this guy out because he had nowhere else to live,” said Burnside.

This was no stranger. Family members confirmed the man True was helping was his next-door neighbor. They said the neighbor is in his 20’s and had been kicked out of his home. True did the only thing he thought was right – he gave him a place to stay.

True let his neighbor, whose identity police haven’t released yet, stay in a motor home in his front yard.

“He also allowed him to come in the house to do his laundry, that way the kid could have clean close at least,” said Burnside.

The neighbor spent at least three months living there. True’s family says there was just something they didn’t trust about him.

“We knew he did drugs,” said Burnside. “We tried to get my dad to not let him come around, but he didn’t really listen. He just figured the guy needed a place to live, so he let him live here.”

Then, the night of July 16, while True was sleeping in his bed, family members say the neighbor attacked.

“He just came in the house and decided to beat him and stab him,” said Burnside. “Nobody deserves that, nobody.”

His daughter says True got away and got out of his home to get help. He was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

True’s daughter added her father’s attacker was found back in the motor home and was arrested.

We contacted the accused’s family, but so far they say they don’t want to comment.