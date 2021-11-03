Family of murdered Patricia Alatorre pay tribute on All Souls Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre paid tribute to their loved one Tuesday on this All Souls Day.

“When your loved one has passed, you want to do anything and everything to keep their memory alive.

And this is part of it,” said Clara Alvarez, Patricia’s mother. “This is part of keeping her alive and keeping her memory and what she liked and what she loved to do.”

Alvarez decorated her daughter’s gravesite at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Lane.

Police say Patricia Alatorre was kidnaped, raped and murdered last year by a man who drove to Bakersfield from Southern California to meet her.

She’s now known as “Bakersfield’s daughter.”