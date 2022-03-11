BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Community members have raised close to $10,000 to cover funeral expenses for the man whose body was found 200 feet down the city water well on Monday. Law enforcement is still attempting to piece together how 26-year-old Jerome Crystian’s body got down a water pipe that was only 15-inches wide.

His family, still in disbelief, was confused and clueless as to what could’ve happened. His sister Ashley Khan, who lives in the United Kingdom, says her mother’s voicemail with news of her brother’s passing still haunts her today.

“She sounded really sad,” said Khan. “She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this but little Jerome is dead’ and hearing all that felt like my body shattered into pieces.”

Jerome Crystian was the third oldest of 5 siblings, once attended South High School. He was on disability from a workplace shoulder injury back in 2019.

Bakersfield police continue to investigate the grisly discovery and the well remains out of service, likely until the investigation ends. Who did this, how or why? All the family knows is his lifeless body was found inside that pipe.

“Other than that, there has been no information at all,” said Khan. “It is not helping our grieving process at all.”

According to Cal Water, the water well on the corner of Demaret Avenue and New Stine Road had been out of service since Nov. 15 due to a mechanical issue. Almost four months later, well rehabilitation was getting started but a pump-service worker made the grim discovery, delaying well rehab.

Ashley’s mother saw Crystian five days before they received the horrific news that came with rumors about her brother.

“He wasn’t homeless at all. He lived with my mother,” said Khan. “He would spend a lot of time with his friends, often crash with his friends.”

Khan shares the family’s plans to gather a reward that could lead to answers about what happened to Jerome.

“We want answers,” said Khan “Someone needs to say something and help my family gain peace.”

There are two ongoing fundraisers to pay for Jerome Crystian’s funeral expenses, a GoFundMe was created by a co-worker of Jerome’s mother. Another was created by Basham Funeral Home.