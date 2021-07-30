Family of Jose Arredondo celebrate what would have been his 63rd birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been two years since well-known Bakersfield businessman and philanthropist Jose Arredondo was murdered, but his family still celebrates his birthday.

Employees and family members gathered yesterday at Arredondo Ventures to mark what would have been Jose Arredondo’s 63rd birthday. Arredondo did a lot for the community, and his family honored his memory by doing what he liked — serving others and giving to children to motivate them to continue studying.

“We gave some scholarships in June and we are giving 900 backpacks with school supplies,” said his sister, Laura Arredondo. “We did 300 in Fresno, 300 at Delano Chevy Buick GMC and 300 in Porterville in the radio station this Friday.”

Jose Arredondo was murdered in Cabo San Lucas in 2019, but no one has been held accountable. His sister Laura says she’s confident justice will be served.