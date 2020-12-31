Family of alleged knife-wielding man shot dead by deputy files claim against the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man fatally shot by a deputy in Oildale last month has filed a claim against the county alleging wrongful death, negligent hiring and training by the sheriff’s office, and assault and battery.

Filed Dec. 17, the claim says Daniel David Reyes, 27, was in front of his house the evening of Nov. 10 when a deputy approached and drew his gun “for no reason whatsoever” and pointed it at Reyes. The deputy, Phillipe Tampinco, accused Reyes of having a knife, and Reyes denied it and began walking away, the claim says.

Tampinco followed him without waiting for backup and fired seven rounds at Reyes, according to the claim. Reyes was hit and died at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials have released the deputy’s body camera footage and said Reyes was armed with a knife when he charged at Tampinco. A knife was recovered, and a sheriff’s Critical Incident Review Board found Tampinco’s use of force within departmental policy. He has returned to duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tampinco was investigating a report of a suspicious person banging on the door of a residence and looking in windows in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Sequoia Drive when he encountered Reyes. The deputy saw Reyes had a knife, officials said. He ordered Reyes to drop it and get on the ground.

Reyes ran, and Tampinco chased him. Seconds later, Reyes turned around and charged at Tampinco, according to officials. The deputy ordered Reyes to stop and warned him he would shoot, the department said.

Reyes continued charging and Tampinco shot him, according to the sheriff’s office. Medical aid was provided, but Reyes died shortly afterward.

The claim has been referred to county counsel. Reyes’ family is represented by the Los Angeles-based firm of Guizar, Henderson & Carrazco.