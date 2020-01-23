Family: Man killed in Oildale shooting died in father’s arms; vigil scheduled tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The family of Roger Archer Jr, 33, who was shot and killed Sunday, say he had recently accepted Jesus Christ into his life.

On Jan. 19, the family tells KGET that Archer was with his girlfriend when two individuals came up and shot him.

“Some girl and some guy that they didn’t recognize came up and shot him,” Rafael Oviedo, Archers brother said.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a trailer park in the 200 block of Beardsley Avenue Sunday morning. When deputies arrived at the Manes RV Park in Oildale they found Archer suffering from a gunshot wound. According to family members, Archer died in his father’s arms.

“If he had his last dollar in his pocket and you needed it … he’d give you,” Oviedo said. “He’s always helping people.”

The family shares Archer had a rough childhood and cannot understand who would want to hurt him. Just two years ago, his mother passed and ever since had been trying to cope with the loss.

“She was our therapist, our confidant, our everything about us,” Oviedo said.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Archer had developed an interest for God and spirituality. The family says he was able to receive Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior just before passing.

According to the family, Archer suffered from epilepsy which made him depressed from time to time. A vigil with dozens of notes from loved ones hang along the fence of Manes RV Park on Beardsley Avenue.

“He always said people didn’t care but if he could only see … people did care,” Oviedo said.

A vigil will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Manes RV Park in Beardsley Avenue.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

The family has set up a donation page on Facebook to help with funeral expenses.