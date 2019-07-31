Family: Man arrested in Arredondo’s murder was his good friend

Monday after a celebration of life for Jose Arredondo, the family told 17’s Amber Frias an arrest had been made in the businessman’s murder. Mexican authorities later confirming the arrest in a news release.

“It’s been incredibly hard for my whole family,” said Laura Arredondo, Jose’s sister.

Jose Arredondo was found dead in his Cabo San Lucas condo July 16. After over two weeks of unanswered questions, Mexican authorities say they made an arrest.

In a news release Monday, they said they arrested 50-year-old Roberto from Hidalgo, Mexico. Arredondo’s family has identified him as Roberto Gonzalez, a good friend of Jose’s.

“That particular person was a friend of his for 20 years,” said Laura Arredondo.

Mexican media outlet California Hoy says Gonzalez is a well-known Cabo San Lucas tourism developer.

According to California Hoy reports, Gonzalez was reported missing by his lawyer Saturday, July 20, five days after Arredondo’s murder. The report states the lawyer told authorities several suspects, including police officers, had intercepted Gonzalez on Friday, July 19 in Cabo and kidnapped him requesting $55 million in ransom.

They’re also reporting, Gonzalez’s daughter reached out to Canadian media asking for help in locating her father.

The publication reports, authorities found various contradictions in their statements and instead identified Gonzalez as a possible suspect in Arredondo’s murder.

Gonzalez was arrested in Cabo on Sunday. But according to police and the family, he wasn’t the only one involved.

“They have one of them, but it wasn’t just one of them, it was more, but at least they have one,” said Laura Arredondo. “I know that that person is going to talk.”

Police state Roberto, in the company of others, arrived at Arredondo’s condo in Cabo San Lucas on Monday, July 15, that’s where Arredondo was beaten to death.

“He was not a fighter, he would see someone argue and he would walk away and for someone to do that to him, it doesn’t have a name.”

Jose Arredondo was found dead the following day.

In a statement, the family says they will continue to inform the community as more information becomes available in the investigation. For now, they say they are focusing on the legacy of Jose Arredondo by continuing to operate his businesses and his philanthropy.