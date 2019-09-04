Family, friends, public officials come together for funeral of late Bakersfield Police Detective Kevin Hock

The family and friends of Kevin Hock, and members of Kern’s law enforcement community joined together at the RiverLakes Community Church Tuesday to say final goodbyes to the late Bakersfield Police detective.

Co-workers, friends, and public officials remembered Hock as a passionate, caring man, who loved his city and his blue family, but also as a man who shared an unconditional love for his wife and his son.

Hock passed away last month from complications of valley fever at 52, family, friends, and the greater law enforcement community remembered him Tuesday not by how he died, but how he lived.

“Kevin understood taking care of self, taking care of others, and serving the greater cause which is the Nobelist profession on the face of the earth,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin. “I chose Kevin Hock as my brother. I’m going to miss him,” he continued.

Mayor Karen Goh paid tribute to Hock.

“Detective Hock cared. He cared about his family, he cared about others, he cared for the citizens of Bakersfield,” she said.

Pastor Todd Farnsworth of the RiverLakes Community Church described Hock as a man who loved his family.

“His blue family was almost as important to him as his real family.”

Hock was married to the love of his life, Patti, for 26 years. Together, they raised their son Jared.

“While Kevin was a dedicated public servant, he was even more committed to his son Jared,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, a co-worker and friend of Hock’s wife.

Following the service, bagpipes played as k-9s and fellow officers saluted the casket. Chief Martin presented Hock’s wife with the flag draped around the casket. Loved ones later released doves in his honor.

Friends who attended Tuesday’s service remembered Hock with fondness.

“He was just a really great friend,” Sgt. Ted King said. “He really connected on a personal level with a lot of the guys. He was a little bit older than some of the guys on the team, so he was that big brother, mentor to us as well.”

Bakersfield Police Chaplain Rev. Angelo Frazier spoke highly of Hock.

“He wanted to be a police officer. He lived and breathed that. So when he got a hold of it, was he great at what he did.”

Hock’s body will be cremated. His ashes will be spread out at sea.