Family and colleagues of CHP dispatcher remember his legacy

CORRECTION: Slaton’s wife, Veronica Slaton, said she and her husband have been married for 15 years. The story aired said they were married for 10 years.

California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield personnel are mourning after Public Safety Dispatcher Justin Slaton died on Wednesday.



The family of Slaton recall the impact he made in the lives of his wife, children and community on Saturday.



According to CHP, Slaton died at his home on July 24, 2019.



CHP said Slaton was 36-years-old and began his career with the department on September 1, 2009.



Slaton leaves behind his wife Veronica Slaton and three children.



Slaton’s colleagues said he was always a joy to work with.



“He was the light of our [communication] center,” Public Safety Dispatcher Cassandra Videl said. “He was really the glue that held this place together.”



“He was the person that the officers wanted behind the radio, he was the person you wanted behind the phone when you’re calling 911,” Videl said. “As a dispatcher, he was the person you wanted sitting next to you.”



Slaton’s family has up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.



Click the link to donate: https://bit.ly/2LKcZpN

