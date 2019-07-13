Family and Arvin P.D. urge public to call anonymous tip line to solve unsolved murder

The investigation of the homicide of 26-year-old Roland Johnson that occurred back in April 16 remains at a stand still with family members asking for the public’s help.

Just before 11 p.m., Arvin Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Summerview Apartments on Meyer Street. When officers arrived they found Johnson lying on the ground outside an apartment building with multiple gunshots to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, they found several spent shell casings on the ground near Johnson’s body. Detectives talked to neighbors but according to police reports no one they interviewed said they heard or saw anything in connection with the killing.

Despite there being no reported witnesses, police said they received a call from a “hysterical” caller who said that someone had been shot and killed at the apartment complex.

With slim leads on the investigation, Johnson’s father also named Roland Johnson spoke to KGET.com and urged the community to come forward with any information that could bring justice to his son’s death.

“People that know what happened to my son here that night, they need to speak up and don’t be scared of what’s going on,” Johnson said.

Johnson who also grew up in the city of Arvin and now resides in Bakersfield remembers the community being different.

“This community is supposed to be a good community … I grew up in this community for many years and for this to happen to my son here … it’s not right,“ Johnson said.

The 26-year-old leaves behind a small son and friends and family. Johnson’s father urges the community to help locate the murderer in order to prevent another.

“Get this person off the street because like I said it’s going to happen again and hopefully it doesn’t but it’s going to happen again one day until you guys stand up and find out what’s going on in this community,” Johnson said.

Despite the trend of unsolved murder cases in Arvin there are new changes to combat such narrative.

At the time of the murder Arvin PD did not have an anonymous tip line. New Arvin police chief Scoot Kimble expressed to KGET.com that the number of unsolved murder cases is something he is working hard to solve.

Now there is an English and Spanish anonymous tip line for those who may be afraid of the repercussions of giving police information. Kimble encourages the public to come forward with any information that could lead to solving this homicide and others.

You can call the Arvin P.D. anonymous tip line at (661) 606-6064.

