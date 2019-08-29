Extreme Makeover: Home Edition moved that bus!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was a big day for a local family. In just 96 hours, the Mosley family said goodbye to their old home in Northwest Bakersfield and hello to their new one, courtesy of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and hundreds of volunteers.

The HGTV show hasn’t made a stop in Bakersfield since 2004. Those who helped build this time around, say they could not have chosen a better family to receive the new home.

Jessica Mosley is a social worker for Kern Bridges, a local foster care and adoption agency. She has two biological children and in 2017, she adopted three more children after camp.

“The kids all met at a foster kids camp and they all kind of look-a-like, so they said ‘hey let’s just be brothers and sisters,’” said Mosley.

She knew the three kids well, she was their social worker

“I kind of fought for a bit, but then I was like ‘yea, I’ll be a single mom of 5 kids, 5 teenagers,” said Mosley. “It was obviously destined to be.”

Her five children and her mother Pam were squeezing into three bedrooms in their old home.

“It hasn’t been easy, you know, but they’re great kids, they really are very resilient, resilient kids,” said Mosley.

Until Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came knocking. And after four days of hard work, they moved that bus and revealed a brand new home.

The family was in complete disbelief at the sight of their new 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half bath, 2,400 square feet home.

“Just to see the family see their house for the first time makes it so worth it,” said Jacob Balfanz, superintendent of construction at John Balfanz Homes. “Seeing how it all unfolded has made it an unforgettable experience that we’ll remember forever.”

The Mosley family will officially move in this weekend.

The episode is expected to air sometime in 2020 on HGTV.