Extension to submit names for new high school

The Kern High School District has extended the deadline and made a change in what names they are accepting for consideration of the new Bakersfield high school.

The district recently called upon the public to help come up with names for the new high school to be located at Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.

The original deadline for submissions has passed, but yesterday the district extended that deadline to June 14. They also changed the rules for submissions and now allows names of individuals to be considered.

If you have a good name for the new high school, submissions can be entered at KernHigh.org.