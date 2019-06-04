Express enrollment at Bakersfield College to become a Renegade in one day

If you are looking to enroll at Bakersfield College, you can become a student in just one day with Express Enrollment.

One-Day Express Enrollment events will be happening all summer on June 4, July 23 and August 15 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Check-in will be at the Welcome Center in the Administration Building located on the Bakersfield College main campus.

Personal will be able to help students register for classes, tour the campus and become a Renegade.

To participate, bring a picture ID, high school transcripts or college and university transcripts.

For more information, visit here.